Flu Program

Stanford University Flu Information
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu. This fall and winter, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever for you to protect yourself, your friends and family, and the Stanford community from flu.
FREE FLU VACCINATIONS will be available for the Stanford community through the Stanford University Occupational Health Center. Please view the schedule for drop-in hours.
Free Vaccination Eligibility
Active Faculty and Staff
Retirees
Students click here!
Postdoctoral Scholars / Fellows
Domestic Partners of Staff, Faculty, Postdocs
Bring…
✔ Bring your IDs
✔ Spouses / domestic partners of faculty, staff, retirees bring a $45 check or cash
No pediatric shots will be given. We will have a high dose option for those that are 65 years or older, or if recommended by your primary care provider.
More info below
Covid 19 vaccination? Find out more here.
Events Calendar
Starting Sept 16, 2024, staff, faculty, post-docs, and retirees can drop in for vaccination in the EH&s lobby: Environmental Safety Facility, 1st floor lobby @ 484 Oak Road, Mon-Fri 8 AM to 3:45 PM (Closed holidays)
The following events are for faculty, staff and post-docs only. If you are a student: Contact Vaden Student Health:
Oct 8, 2024 Dept of Public Safety 223 Bonair Siding Road: 1st Floor Briefing Room 11:30am-2pm
Oct 10, 2024 CTRU/CCTO 800 Welch Road: Richards Conference Room FC180 9AM-2PM
Oct 11, 2024 CTRU/CCTO 800 Welch Road: Richards Conference Room FC180 9AM-2PM
Oct 15, 2024 Stanford Research Park 1701 Page Mill Road: Buiding 1st floor Lobby 9AM-2PM
Oct 16, 2024 Graduate School of Business McClelland Building 643 Jane Stanford Way: Collaboration Lab Room M101 (9AM-2PM)
Oct 17, 2024 SLAC (Safety Fair) Admin Building: Trinity Conference Roomo (11AM-2PM)
Oct 18, 2024 SHC Neuroscience Bldg 213 Quarry Road: Wellness Room -1st floor (left of lobby entrance)
Oct 21, 2024 Stanford Research Park 1701 Page Mill Road: 1st Floor Lobby 9AM-2PM
Oct 22, 2024 Redwood City 415 Broadway: Cardinal Hall (C145) 9AM-2PM
Oct 23, 2024 School of Medicine, Clark Center: Courtyard in front of Nexus (9AM-1:30 PM)
Oct 24, 2024 Arrillaga Family Dining Center (AFDC): Wellness Room 1st floor (1:00PM -3:30 PM)
Oct 28, 2024 Hopkins Marine Station, Pacific Grove: Isabella Abbott Lecture Hall 10:30AM-12:00PM
Oct 29, 2024 LBRE 560 Fremont: 1st floor Plaza (11 AM-3 PM)
Oct 31 2024 Environment Safety Facility 484 Oak Road: 1st Floor El Capitan Conference Room (9am-2pm)
Faculty / Staff / Postdocs Getting Vaccinated is as Easy as 1 – 2!
Read the CDC vaccine information sheet.
Complete the flu consent form electronically.
- Sign into your employee health portal using your SUNET ID and password
- Click on the ‘annual flu questionnaire’ and complete the flu questionnaire
Students – reserve your spot to get a flu vaccination!
Sign into the VadenPatient portal using your SUNET ID and password.
-
- Select Schedule an appointment
- Select Medical Services
- Stanford Flu InformationSU Flu Info
- Other ResourcesOther
Links & Resources
Flu Information
Required Forms for Vaccination
Stanford Resources
Flu Information
Required Forms for Vaccination
Stanford Resources