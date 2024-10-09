Flu Program

Stanford University Flu Information

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it is important to reduce the spread of respiratory illnesses, like flu. This fall and winter, getting a flu vaccine is more important than ever for you to protect yourself, your friends and family, and the Stanford community from flu.

FREE FLU VACCINATIONS will be available for the Stanford community through the Stanford University Occupational Health Center. Please view the schedule for drop-in hours.

Free Vaccination Eligibility Active Faculty and Staff Active Faculty and Staff Retirees Retirees Students Students click here! Postdoctoral Scholars / Fellows Postdoctoral Scholars / Fellows Domestic Partners of Staff, Faculty, Postdocs Domestic Partners of Staff, Faculty, Postdocs Bring… ✔ Bring your IDs ✔ Spouses / domestic partners of faculty, staff, retirees bring a $45 check or cash No pediatric shots will be given. We will have a high dose option for those that are 65 years or older, or if recommended by your primary care provider.

